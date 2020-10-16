Dr. Bone and Zakwe pay homage to the legendary Mahlati & Mahotella Queens.

SATMA winning Artist Dr. Bone joins forces with the hip-hop general, Zakwe on his new single ‘KwaZet’ which honours the legacy of South African renowned maskandi ensemble, Mahlatini & Mahotella Queens. The single which features the vocals and guitar riffs of the original single, is a refreshing take on the classic hit. Produced by Vusi Leeuw and Mzwandile “X-Wisebeats” Ngwenya at his studios in Cornubia, Durban – the pair have reinvented the classic song, while still maintaining the nostalgic, celebratory feeling of the original rendition.

Zakwe and Dr. Bone’s musical chemistry is cemented by their shared experiences as home boys.

“Dr. Bone and I have been speaking about a collaboration for a while now and the time is finally right for us – as homeboys to come together and show the world, what we have to offer. We understand how big the song is and wanted to do justice to this classic and I think we’ve created a monster” says Zakwe.

Says Dr. Bone: “Authentic music has a way of penetrating the heart, no matter the genre. Bab’ Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens stole my heart a long time ago, back when dad used to pump their music in his Datsun. This is the music that comforted their hearts during the struggle.

#KwaZet is a song that is intended to bring happiness and joy during these difficult times. We wanted to ensure that we respect the original. “I hope oBab’ Obed Ngobeni, Mahlathini, “May their souls Rest In Peace”, the Mahotella Queens and Kurhula Sisters will be proud.”

Zakwe hopping onto the song, as someone I love and respect, was humbling. Working with him was super amazing. Dankie General”. “We are happy to be celebrated and receive our flowers while we are still alive. The boys really did a great job with the song. We wish them well and God’s speed with the song” says Mam’ Hilda Tloubatla from Mahotella Queens.

