Donald and Cici teams for an erotic number

Written by on February 16, 2021

Donald reunites with Cici on their debut single of the year, Uzobuya. When Donald first teased the visuals of his new single, Uzobuya, featuring Cici, it had many tongues wagging. Now the certified crooner is ready to unveil his new single, proving that the chemistry between himself and Cici is not just visual but audible.

Uzoboya, featuring Cici is a continuation of the two’s musical love affair following Donald’s 2018 hit single, Landela (Remix). In 2021, Mr. In Denial is living up to his promise by continuing the love story between them. But this time, instead of vowing to always follow her, he is asking her to come back.

The single is mid-tempo laid and takes the listener through a journey of the highs and lows of love. The lows are symbolized by the solo verses, and the highs through the blending and harmonies of the two of them together.

Now, all we need to wait for is the much-anticipated visuals of Uzobuya.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

Burna Boy submits his Love instillment

February 16, 2021

0 0

NASTY C RELEASES BLACK AND WHITE VISUALS FEATURING ARI LENNOX AND HEADLINES THE RHYTHMS OF ZAMUNDA SOUNDTRACK

February 15, 2021

0 0

BERITA DROPS EMOTIVE ‘NDIKHAWULELE’ MUSIC VIDEO

February 15, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Drowning – the silent killer

Thumbnail
Previous post

LUCKY DAYE shares NEW EP TABLE FOR TWO

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST