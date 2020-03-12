DJ ZINHLE DROPS HER DEBUT AMAPIANO SMASH HIT

Written by on March 13, 2020

 

The wait is finally  over as South Africa’s favourite female Dj drops her much anticipated  Amapiano track titled GO. On this one  she has teamed up with Micasa’s Dr Duda and Lucille Slade which assures even further that this song is about to warrant it’s spot on the music chats. Since Dj Zinhle has shown up  in to the music scene, she has been very synonymous with timeless hits from my name is Zinhle featuring Busiswa, colours featuring Tamara dey and the recent party anthem umlilo that had created havoc through out the festive season.

Zinhle’s supreme reign does not only end in music, she is an entrepreneur, a mother  and  prior to the release of this new single she has bagged a Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award at the prestigious gala dinner that was hosted in Durban to celebrate African Women who are making waves in their perspective  industries.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

DAVIDO FEATURES AS MOZAIK’S FIRST COVER FOR 2020

March 12, 2020

0 0

‘Wild West’: Caution urged on facial recognition rollout in U.S. schools

March 12, 2020

0 0

With letters and lipstick, a transgender prisoner helps those left inside

March 12, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

‘Wild West’: Caution urged on facial recognition rollout in U.S. schools

Thumbnail
Previous post

Romania Pride is first LGBT+ march to postpone over coronavirus

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST