DJ ZINHLE DROPS HER DEBUT AMAPIANO SMASH HIT

The wait is finally over as South Africa’s favourite female Dj drops her much anticipated Amapiano track titled GO. On this one she has teamed up with Micasa’s Dr Duda and Lucille Slade which assures even further that this song is about to warrant it’s spot on the music chats. Since Dj Zinhle has shown up in to the music scene, she has been very synonymous with timeless hits from my name is Zinhle featuring Busiswa, colours featuring Tamara dey and the recent party anthem umlilo that had created havoc through out the festive season.

Zinhle’s supreme reign does not only end in music, she is an entrepreneur, a mother and prior to the release of this new single she has bagged a Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award at the prestigious gala dinner that was hosted in Durban to celebrate African Women who are making waves in their perspective industries.