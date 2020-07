For his latest outing, DJ Switch enlists a bevvy of fresh talents such as Robin Thirdfloor, Costa Titch and more on ‘Reset’. The 10-tracker is due out for a full release on the 31st of July 2020.

Switch serves up ‘Afrikan Dream‘ (ft. MPJ, Strada Stray & Thomas Hazey) as an appetizer in the meanwhile.

Pre-save Here