DJ Sbu makes a massive return to music industry

DJ Sbu, a name synonymous with pushing boundaries and breaking barriers, lives up to his name yet again, this time putting South Africa on the world stage by breaking the record for the Longest Marathon Radio Music Show, a 9-day experience that saw DJ Sbu broadcast in both South Africa and Tanzania, challenging his team to participate in the world’s longest radio show marathon for charity.

This phenomenal feat also marks the evolution of an era for DJ Sbu as he retires from daytime radio at Massiv Metro and focuses on his new brand property,HOMEGROWN, which includes radio, music and a wholesale arm aimed to build and empower others.

“At some point you have to hang up the mic and focus on development of others. It’s my 2nd time retiring in my life. First was from music 10 years ago and after 20 years of radio, I thought why not go out with a world record. But I’m not gone completely, I’ll be sharing my radio experience by training the new generation of radio talent on Homegrown Radio (www.homegrown-radio.com),” shares DJ Sbu.

In typical DJ Sbu fashion, not only does his latest move show the young African child that they can achieve anything they set their minds; the basis of the world record experience was a philanthropic one to raise funds for the Siyazigabisa Home Of Hope in his home town, Tembisa. DJ Sbu’s fund raising initiative was also extended from his first annual homecoming picnic which saw all ticket sales go to the children’s home.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves with my team of new young broadcasters from Homegrown Radio and my team at Massiv Metro, with whom the World Record experience was broadcast. We also partnered with a radio platform in Tanzania, 255 Global Radio, and did a historical Longest Music Radio Show Marathon in the world from two countries streaming on multiple platforms including our social media feeds,” shares DJ Sbu.

To celebrate the 9-day radio show marathon, DJ Sbu released his brand-new album titled, Homecoming: The African Odyssey, with his first official music video for single, Nakupenda, featuring Tanzania’s Alikiba and South African based Ghanaian producer, C-Tea Beat, which has gone viral and created a beautiful connection between South Africa and East Africa.

The music video hit 1 Million views in 24 hours and is fast approaching 3 Million views. Watch DJ Sbu’s Nakupenda music video featuring Alikiba and C-Tea Beat here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WgmIT9bWQs

Incase you missed a wonderful chat with Dj Sbu and Thabang Mashile on the Morning Mayhem listen here: