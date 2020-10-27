DJ NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES A REMIX OF HIS HIT SINGLE ‘Nobody’

Written by on October 27, 2020

Nigerian record producer Dj Neptune  revealed he had been stirring up a lava and the volcano is about to erupt as of this week. The Dj has announced that he will be dropping another  remix of his chaotic hit single “Nobody” scheduled for October 30.

The first version of the song with a carries a throbbing pulse of Afrobeat was released earlier this year featuring emPawa Africa label executive  Mr Eazi and Nigerian singer songwriter Joeboy, the music video followed around shortely and at the moment it is sitting  on 20,883,102 views on YouTube. it has also fetched an AFRIMMA nomination under the category of the best Collaboration of the Year category.

While Dj Neptune drop a hit that  one of the feature artists is Tv personality and singer songwriter Laycon, who also happens to be Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner,  there is also Amapiano version of the song that was released two months ago featuring  South African  Singer AKA SA Maradona Focalistic.

Tanzanian musician, songwriter and Recording Artist Zuchu teamed up with Joeboy on the same theme, a single titled ‘Nobody’ might as well  it can also be inducted in to Nobody Hall of Fame as the Bongo Flava version  of ‘Nobody’

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Marioo hits a collabo with Sho Madjozi

October 27, 2020

0 0

Paul Will gives fans a run for their Money

October 27, 2020

0 0

S.a rapper AKA’s new single births a raging mess

October 23, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

SHUDUFHADZO announced as MISS SOUTH AFRICA 2O20

Thumbnail
Previous post

We must make moral choices about how we relate to social media apps

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST