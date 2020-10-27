DJ NEPTUNE ANNOUNCES A REMIX OF HIS HIT SINGLE ‘Nobody’

Nigerian record producer Dj Neptune revealed he had been stirring up a lava and the volcano is about to erupt as of this week. The Dj has announced that he will be dropping another remix of his chaotic hit single “Nobody” scheduled for October 30.

The first version of the song with a carries a throbbing pulse of Afrobeat was released earlier this year featuring emPawa Africa label executive Mr Eazi and Nigerian singer songwriter Joeboy, the music video followed around shortely and at the moment it is sitting on 20,883,102 views on YouTube. it has also fetched an AFRIMMA nomination under the category of the best Collaboration of the Year category.

While Dj Neptune drop a hit that one of the feature artists is Tv personality and singer songwriter Laycon, who also happens to be Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, there is also Amapiano version of the song that was released two months ago featuring South African Singer AKA SA Maradona Focalistic.

Tanzanian musician, songwriter and Recording Artist Zuchu teamed up with Joeboy on the same theme, a single titled ‘Nobody’ might as well it can also be inducted in to Nobody Hall of Fame as the Bongo Flava version of ‘Nobody’