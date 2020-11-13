DJ LE SOUL to usher us in to festive with a new althem “AMABELE”

You have probably heard the question “What has Lockdown taught you?” For South African Club and Radio DJ, DJ Le Soul the lockdown has been an eye-opener and a time to improve mastering and producing music to create crazy Afro tech sounds like her new single. The track is titled “Amabhele” ft Deep Narratives, TNS, Blaqrhythm for her upcoming EP.

When talking about the single Le soul says that people have an entirely wrong assumption of the lyrics, she loves explaining the message to audiences and fans.

“Amabhele” speaks to Amabhele Omthombo (African Beer), the afro tech sound bridges a lot of music gaps and is set to be a summer smash.

