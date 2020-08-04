DJ Lag’s “My Power” adds emotional heft to Beyoncé’s Black Is King

DJ Lag continues to expand his global presence – this time through the featuring of the King of Gqom’s “My Power” in Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album and its trailer.

Premiering globally on Disney on 31 July 2020, Black Is King is written, directed and executive produced by the 24-time Grammy® Award-winner. Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, makes a surprise appearance in the brand-new visual version of “My Power”.

Click here to watch the Black Is King trailer featuring DJ Lag’s “My Power”: https://youtu.be/69MO7yU0d70

You can watch the “My Power” video here with surprise cameo by Blue Ivy: https://twitter.com/msyonceslay/status/1289121609043922951?s=20

The visual album is described as a reimagining “of the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”. This is done through the story of a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity that is also a celebration of “black resilience and culture”.

Black Is King comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s global phenomenon The Lion King. The visual album is a companion to Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift – an album that was released in 2019 as an accompaniment to the Disney film. DJ Lag was among the artists on The Lion King: The Gift, co-producing “My Power” which also featured Nija, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Tierra Whack and Moonchild Sanelly.

Black is King was shot in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York and London over the course of a year, with Beyoncé serving as executive producer, alongside a creative team that included the Dutch-Ghanaian film-maker Emmanuel Adjei, the Ghanaian pop star Blitz Bazawule and the Belgian visual artist Pierre Debusschere.