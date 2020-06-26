 Distruction Boyz’s GoldMax KICKstarts his solo career

Written by on June 26, 2020


Deprecated: class-oembed.php is deprecated since version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. in /home/www/transafricaradio.net/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 4903

GoldMax, the one half  multi-award winning Soutrh African Gqom duo Distruction Boyz, has released his debut single titled Iphupho Lami featuring Skyewanda and Masuda. The KwaMashu born and raised music producer whose real name is Zipho Mthembu is venturing outside Gqom music with an Afro House single and promises to share more music to showcases his production skills.

GoldMax and Que as Distruction Boyz have hinted many a times their plans to explore their solo careers and GoldMax has kicked it off with Iphupho Lam. After their 3RDalbum From The Streets To The World and establishing a record label, Distruction Records which currently houses young & promising producers such as themselves when they stepped into the scene with their platinum selling hit song “Omunye”, the guys are now focusing on solo projects.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track he said“This song aims to inspire people to chase after their dreams, I am reaching for mine and I would like to inspire everyone to do the same”.Iphupho Lami when translated into English means “My Dream”

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

South African Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo comes back with A new single “Thandolwethu”

June 26, 2020

0 0

Liza Miro – Dream Submarine

June 26, 2020

0 0

Patty Monroe – YDBCareless

June 26, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Liza Miro – Dream Submarine

Thumbnail
Previous post

Anto Neosoul – Whine

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST