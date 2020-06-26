 Distruction Boyz’s GoldMax KICKstarts his solo career

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

GoldMax, the one half multi-award winning Soutrh African Gqom duo Distruction Boyz, has released his debut single titled Iphupho Lami featuring Skyewanda and Masuda. The KwaMashu born and raised music producer whose real name is Zipho Mthembu is venturing outside Gqom music with an Afro House single and promises to share more music to showcases his production skills.

GoldMax and Que as Distruction Boyz have hinted many a times their plans to explore their solo careers and GoldMax has kicked it off with Iphupho Lam. After their 3RDalbum From The Streets To The World and establishing a record label, Distruction Records which currently houses young & promising producers such as themselves when they stepped into the scene with their platinum selling hit song “Omunye”, the guys are now focusing on solo projects.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track he said“This song aims to inspire people to chase after their dreams, I am reaching for mine and I would like to inspire everyone to do the same”.Iphupho Lami when translated into English means “My Dream”