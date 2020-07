On his last release, Dibi, bagged a co-sign from one of the dopest lyricists, Reason. In the momentum of this, he unveils ‘Kissing My Shoe’, which is a nod of appreciation for the love he has received from fans along his journey thus far.

Produced by Yung Lando, Dibi shouts out his home province of the Eastern Cape and proves that he is yet another example of the talent that this area continues to breed.

Listen Here