Diamond Platinumz declines an American movie offer

Tanzanian music power house Diamond Platnumz has disclosed he was supposed to feature in the upcoming sequel of the 1988 side spitting Rom-Com ‘Coming to America’ however the WCB label boss without spilling out full details mentioned he declined the offer due to not seeing eye to an eye with the team.

“Coming to America” is a 1988 American romantic comedy film directed by John Landis and based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy, who also starred in the lead role the sequel “Coming to America 2″ is set to premier on February 1st.