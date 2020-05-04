destination Romance city for HATIM AND DOKEY AFTER QUARANTINE OFFICIAL VIDEO
Written by Qello Mapanya on May 4, 2020
Subwami Empire’s rising duo; HD Music – Hatim and Dokey have released the Official Video for their new song titled ‘After Quarantine’ in which they speak about their anticipations about the situation after quarantine. After Quaratine is about the current quarantine period in which everybody is locked up in their houses as Coronavirus continues to sweep across the world.
Hatim and Dokey a.k.a HD Music is a Ugandan upcoming and promising Dancehall and Afrobeat duo composed of Dokta Brain (Nkwanga Geoffrey) and Hatim (Ken Seruwagi).
The Duo’s strong Songwriting skills are still visible even in this and their music is enriched with deep lyrics and rhythm. Their combined Dance hall vibe adds the much needed flavor and energy to make a good piece. Under quarantine, joy and happiness can happen anywhere! After Quara(ntine) is song by Hatim and Dokey to help you feel, move, and breathe perfectly as we all face an uncertain future..
They sing about how they are ready to settle in love after the nightmare is gone. Everyone is already planning on what they want to do after the lockdown is over. It’s a song you might want to listen to.