destination Romance city for HATIM AND DOKEY AFTER QUARANTINE OFFICIAL VIDEO

Subwami Empire’s rising duo; HD Music – Hatim and Dokey have released the Official Video for their new song titled ‘After Quarantine’ in which they speak about their anticipations about the situation after quarantine. After Quaratine is about the current quarantine period in which everybody is locked up in their houses as Coronavirus continues to sweep across the world.

Hatim and Dokey a.k.a HD Music is a Ugandan upcoming and promising Dancehall and Afrobeat duo composed of Dokta Brain (Nkwanga Geoffrey) and Hatim (Ken Seruwagi).