Dear President Ramaphosa: Take a stand on crimes against LGBTQ+ people

Dear President Ramaphosa,

Pride of Africa; Johannesburg represents a very large constituency of LGBTQ+ people and allies, both locally and globally. We serve as an example of South African Pride through the rights and equality enshrined in our Democratic Constitution. We are a beacon of hope for those in Africa who have yet to attain equality and who continue to suffer under the persecutory and harsh criminalization of sexuality and gender identity.

We are grateful, Mr. President, for and applaud the recognition you give to the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa. Pride of Africa; Johannesburg urges you to recognize the rights of the LGBTQ+ Community and to provide critical leadership in this regard. We believe we are charged with a duty to implore upon the presidency to understand the importance of basic human and civil rights pertaining to all its citizens irrespective of gender or sexual identity.

We humbly request your leadership and intervention as follows:|

1. Hate Crime: #Stopqueermurders

In the recent weeks there have been several measures that appear to have targeted the queer community in South Africa, it feels like a systematic hunt of homosexuals. We are urging you to issue an official statement condemning the current murders and threats to the LGBTQ+ community. It is our hope that in doing this South Africa will go on the record standing up for the very basic human right to free expression and association. It is particularly important to raise these issues because we see an increase surge in appalling human rights violations based on sexuality and gender identity.

We believe, by virtue of our Constitution and the legacy of Madiba, the ANC is charged with a duty to lead South Africa, through our own experience and our historic resolve to uphold human rights. we realize the strategy to achieve such leadership is probably developing under your presidency, we humbly request you set the tone of leadership in this arena. To this end, in addition to our request for a statement on the Queer Murders, we are asking that you establish a Presidential Advisory Committee for LGBTQ+ Issues in the country, consisting of professionals, experts on LGBTQ+ issues and including members form our own LGBTQ+ community.

Respectfully,

Kaye Ally

Chairperson on behalf of

Pride of Africa and the Johannesburg Pride March