Davido’s hit dingle “fall” growns Nigerian dynamic producer Kiddominant Gold

Award-winning multi-platinum Afrobeats producer Kiddominant has raised the bar African music excellence even higher.

Kiddominant is the man behind Davido’s hit single “fall” that had the world foot tapping and head banging from 2018 to this day still remains the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

‘Fall’ has been certified Gold in Canada earlier this year and it steadily keeps on advancing in to even higher echelons. Sony Music has announced another Gold plaque after “Fall” has been certified Gold by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) ascending Kiddominant as the first African music producer to be Gold-certified by both the RIAA and Music Canada.

Kiddominant also stamps his name with the production behind global phenomenons like Davido, Wizkid, Popcaan, Wale, Mike Will Made It, DJ Neptune, Aka, DJ Maphorisa, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun , Orezi and Chris Brown.