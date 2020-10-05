Davido’s hit dingle “fall” growns Nigerian dynamic producer Kiddominant Gold

Written by on October 7, 2020

Award-winning multi-platinum Afrobeats producer Kiddominant  has raised the bar African music excellence even higher.

Kiddominant is the man behind Davido’s hit single “fall” that had the world foot tapping and head banging from 2018 to this day still remains the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

‘Fall’ has been certified Gold in Canada earlier this year and it  steadily keeps on advancing  in to even higher echelons. Sony Music has announced another Gold plaque after “Fall” has been  certified Gold by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)  ascending Kiddominant as the first African music producer to be Gold-certified by both the RIAA and Music Canada.

Kiddominant also stamps his name with the production behind  global phenomenons  like   Davido, Wizkid, Popcaan, Wale, Mike Will Made It, DJ Neptune, Aka, DJ Maphorisa, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun ,  Orezi and Chris Brown.

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

 Nigerian Afro-pop star Simi drops a new E.P AND visuals FOR no “LONGER beneficial”

October 5, 2020

0 0

Burna Boy highlights blurred lines between street life and real life on OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “REAL LIFE” ft Stormzy

October 5, 2020

0 0

Ghanaian Songbird Becca drops her mic with an all female Feature.

October 5, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Burna Boy highlights blurred lines between street life and real life on OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “REAL LIFE” ft Stormzy

Thumbnail
Previous post

How Kenya courted a constitutional crisis over parliament’s failure to meet gender quotas

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST