Davido set the winning tone for 2021
Written by Qello Mapanya on January 14, 2021
Nigerian superstar reboots the year on the highest note as per usual, His latest offering “Jowo” ran a mile this past festive season tickling the masses from Tiktok to Instagram , “Jowo” came out as one of the singles on Davido’s latest album ‘A Better Time’ released 2020. ‘Jowo’ a Yoruba word that translates to ‘Please’ in English is a curries an afropop melody which was jointly produced by Magic Boi and Napji.
The music video is currently on 8,445,564 views in a kittle over a month .