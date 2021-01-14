Davido set the winning tone for 2021

Nigerian superstar reboots the year on the highest note as per usual, His latest offering “Jowo” ran  a mile this past festive season tickling the masses from Tiktok to Instagram , “Jowo” came out as one of  the singles on Davido’s latest album  ‘A Better Time’ released 2020.   ‘Jowo’ a Yoruba word that translates to ‘Please’ in English is a curries an afropop melody which was jointly produced by Magic Boi and Napji.

The music video is currently on 8,445,564 views in a kittle over a month .

 

