DAVIDO FEATURES AS MOZAIK’S FIRST COVER FOR 2020

Moziak Magazine starts the year off strong with their Davido release and African can expect a lot more from this culture publication. This culture Magazine, Moziak, has just revealed their first cover for the year and it features global superstar David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

With an interest in telling authentic African stories, Moziak Magazine takes a reflective look on Davido’s journey off the back of his recent Platinum celebration in South Africa.

“Selling out 50 000 in a Western man’s world is amazing, a lot of UK artists can’t do that so for me to come all the way from Nigeria to another man’s world was an eye opener,” shares Davido.

Davido’s cover story takes a look at how his journey began to his recent global domination, becoming the first African solo artist to sell out the O2 arena in the United Kingdom last year, the first Nigerian artist to have the longest charting song on US Billboard history and the first African artist to hit 500 million total views on YouTube.

According to Blue Mbombo Moziak Creative Producer there is still more to be expected, more covers, lifestyle content and event collaborations from Moziak Magazine. They will also be rolling out a lot more digital content with Season 1 of Blue’s Corner coming soon and other Moziak TV properties.”

“We had a very successful 2019 and this year we’re looking to take things to new heights,” shares, Blue Mbombo.

If you have missed Davido’s interview at Transafrica radio here is the podcast