Darrel portrays the lengths he would go for love in his new single

The Brand New single from Darrel ; a talented young Zimbabwean singer / song writer Darrel has been slowly paving his way in the Zimbabwe music scene and is back with his second official single titled ‘Reva’ .

Darrel is a fairly new young talented artist who goes by the artist name @darrelworld , The new single titled Reva is the first official release under his new management team based in Johannesburg. Kamikazi management and in this record produced by LXA Darrel expresses the extension he would go beyond for the love of his life and reaffirms that their love is stronger to survive even the test of time. Darrel confessed the feeling has been real and part of the inspiration behind this song is that this days letting go of love seems easier than to fighting for it. The official video for the single is currently being shot to be released soon.

Also be in the look out for his interview Monday June 1st on Connect Africa with Debbiebloodmoon