Darkovibes dropped debut solo album “Kpanlogo”

Trailblazing Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Darkovibes unveiled his highly anticipated debut solo album Kpanlogo available now across all digital streaming platforms.

The eclectic album that fuses elements of Ghanaian Afrobeat with hip-hop, rap, and trap, and features collaborations with several of Africa’s finest musicians including Runtown​, ​Mr Eazi​, ​King Promise​,​ Kwesi Arthur​, ​Joey B​, ​Peruzzi, ​and ​Mugeez​.

On the inspiration behind his debut studio album, Darkovibes shares​, “I chose the album title ​Kpanlogo because it does not only reflect my heritage as a Ghanaian artist, but it also reflects the mode of the album and myself, with a reference to culture and movement this masterpiece represents the past and the future simultaneously”.

Kpanlogo​ features a series of extraordinary critically acclaimed singles, including “​Different​,” “​Stay Woke​” (ft. ​Stonebwoy)​, “​Come My Way​” (ft. ​Mr Eazi​) and “​Inna Song (Gin & Lime​)​” with ​King Promise​, all of which are joined by companion videos.

With breakout solo single “Different,” Darkovibes celebrates women and urges them to embrace their differences, and similarly on “Come My Way,” he enlists Mr Eazi to remind ladies not to put up with bad behaviour. He stresses the importance of honesty in an intimate relationship on “Stay Woke,” and on the lighthearted “Inna Song (Gin & Lime),” Darkovibes and King Promise team up to sing about putting the right energy inna song. The single recently became the #1 trending video in his native Ghana on YouTube and #3 on the Apple Music Ghana Top 100 chart.

As the musical landscape in Ghana continues to shift, there are few standouts like ​Darkovibes​ who are poised to take over for the next generation.