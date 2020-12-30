DANCEHALL SUPERSTAR KRANIUM “BLOCKS END OFF YEAR TRAFFIC”

Dancehall star Kranium is ending 2020 with a brand new single, “Block Traffic,” featuring the buzzing Jamaican artist Rytikal. “Block Traffic” has a catchy melody, and showcases the raw talent and clever wordplay of both artists; check out the new release via all DSPs and digital retailers HERE.

“Block Traffic,” “Through The Window,” a single Kranium blessed fans with at the top of cuffing season, and “Gal Policy,” Kranium’s summer hit that took the world and dancehall scene by storm, are all rumored to be a part of a new body of work expected in 2021. Over the years, Kranium has continuously provided fans with hits that are here to stay, taking over parties and bashments everywhere. All of the hard work seems to paying off as Kranium snagged yet another

GOLD certification (“We Can” – Canada) this year and was recently nominated for the Best Dancehall Act category for the 2021 Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) taking place next year in London.

The voting period is open now! For more information and to vote visit here.

Global entertainer Kranium is taking Dancehall music and his unique sound worldwide by delivering a simmering sonic cocktail of Reggae, R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul. His music was streamed over half-a-billion times this year, and his talent praised by the likes of Hypebeast, The Fader, Dancehall Mag, and Complex – with claims that “If there’s anything Kranium seems to get right each time, it’s the formula for making another hit.” As a successful performing artist, Kranium has managed to bring the Dancehall culture to stages where some artists have never been – territories ranging from the Caribbean to the Middle East to the South Pacific.