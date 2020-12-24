INSECURE elevated the bar for music culture WITH FULL INSECURE SOUNDTRACKS

Raedio, Atlantic Records and HBOâ have released the full INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 soundtrack. INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 soundtrack iare available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The INSECURE Season 4 finale episode aired Sunday, June 14th at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on HBO®. The series was made available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

This week, INSECURE soundtrack artists Baby Rose, Kirby, and PJ took over NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Each of their incredible performances include tracks featured on the INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 . Baby Rose kicked off the series with her Tiny Desk performance including “Show Me” Remix ft. Q, which debuted on this season’s ninth episode. Kirby followed where her performance included a preview of “Velvet Remix.” Watch PJ’s Tiny Desk performance, showcasing her explosive single “Element.” NPR’s Sidney Madden also hopped on Instagram Live to speak to Issa Rae and INSECURE’s music supervisor Kier Lehman to chat about INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 .

The previous week’s episode featured Pink Sweat$’ “Cadillac Drive” ft. Price which arrived alongside a companion visual. Also saw Baby Rose’s “Show You” Remix Feat. Q featured on the series. TeaMarrr’s “Temperature” brought her quintessential ‘really really raw’ element to the soundtrack. The track dropped alongside a colorful companion visual, bringing the visceral, euphoric single to life. Previous releases included Jidenna’s “Feng Shui,” Ravyn Lenae’s “Rewind,” Poe Leos’ “Look At Me” and Yung Baby Tate’s “Do Me Like That” (ft. Buddy). Further, the soundtrack includes Jucee Froot’s irresistible “Eat Itself,” Cautious Clay’s “Reaching” (ft. Alex Isley), St. Panther’s “Infrastructure,” and Yung Baby Tate’s “Never Lonely” (ft. Jozzy).

INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 4 features brand new tracks from a diverse array of major artists and rising stars. The soundtrack is guaranteed to elevate the bar for music culture.

TRACKLIST