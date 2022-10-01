CRAIG DAVID ANNOUNCES ONCE-OFF CAPE TOWN SHOW OF ‘CRAIG DAVID PRESENTS TS5”

R&B superstar Craig David is heading to Cape Town. Loved for his hits including What’s Your Flava and Seven Days, he’ll perform his popular TS5 show on Thursday 8 December 2022 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. Tickets from only R295 and go on sale 8am on Tuesday 4 October at

https://www.ticketmaster.co.za/artist/craig-david-tickets/12125

Craig David’s wildly successful TS5 show combines massive old school anthems from R&B to Swing beat, to Garage and Bashment, whilst merging current chart-topping House hits. With Craig’s amazing ability to sing, MC and work the crowd while DJing simultaneously it’s clear to see how the growth of TS5 has emerged.

From performing to over 100,000 people on the world-famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, to selling out multiple nights at London’s O2 arena, TS5 is now a globally recognised party brand. With over 1.5 million people worldwide having experienced Craig David’s TS5 show, including, Australia, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ibiza, Miami, New York and now…. Cape Town!

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will also feature some of the Mother City’s favourite DJ’s and radio stars including Carl Wastie, Suga and Chad Saaiman.

Craig David has released 4 singles in the past year off his new album 22, all of which have landed on Top40 charts across South Africa (Who You Are feat MNEK, DNA feat Galantis, My Heart’s Been Waiting for You feat Duvall and G-Love). Most recently, DNA feat Galantis peaked at number one on the Heart fm Top 40. Meanwhile his new book What’s Your Vibe publishes on October 6th.

Craig David presents TS5 is brought to you by AMP Events and Front Row Concerts.

“We are so excited to bring this event to Cape Town” says AMP Events founder Andy Mac. “Craig David presents TS5 is the perfect Cape Town Summer Party. A premium live event with Craig performing all the hits you’ve come to love him for”.

“Craig David is one of the most-loved UK artists, and we know the love for Craig runs deep in Cape Town. His hits play regularly across all major radio stations here and there’s a lot of love for his SA fans” says Ian Bredenkamp from Front Row Concerts