COVIT-19 pandemic propels The Kenyan Singer Naiboi IN to shiftING gears

Music producer and record label CEO Michael Kennedy Claver known as Naiboi had since made a shift to the fore frond around 2014 when he started being a recording artist. Now this singer-songwriter pulled away from igniting the dance floor to igniting a well needed spark of hope with a gospel number titled ‘Watu Wake’.

The video depicts the gravity of the world current calamity in poignant graphics of blood liking wounds, a restraint messenger and an entourage wearing mask and cloves.

Produces by Naiboi together with Hamado On The Beat and blissful vocal backing from Band Beca ‘Watu Wake’ bears an assurance message that God will always stand alongside his people especially in time of need.