COVIT-19 CALLS FOR POLITICAL UNITY IN SOUTH AFRICAN PARLIAMENT

SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza met this morning with the leaders of all parties represented in Parliament on the global coronavirus pandemic. All leaders agree that the COVID-19 outbreak poses a grave and real threat to the livelihoods and prosperity of the nation.

In his statement, President Ramaphosa highlighted that the country is upon an extreme situation that requires more than just extraordinary measures but also summons unity, solidarity, partnership and utmost cooperation among all South Africans.

The President further stated that to overcome this global crisis facing the country it is appropriate for the 14 political parties in Parliament to have united in fighting this disease together.

“Regardless of our political differences, all leaders share a common desire to keep our people safe, to mitigate the impact on our economy, and ensure that the inevitable disruption to lives and livelihoods is reduced.” President Ramaphosa enthused

During the course of our discussions, agreements included the following principal issues:

The severity of the COVID-19 threat requires an exceptional response that draws on all the resources and capabilities of the nation, therefore response needs to be immediate and sustained.

An overwhelming concern must be for the health and the well-being of all South Africans, particularly the poor, the elderly and the vulnerable, every action that taken and the decisions being made must be informed by this imperative.

An effective popular campaign against this disease depends on the provision of regular and accurate information to the public; and access for all to screening, testing and treatment. It demands transparency and accountability from the responsible authorities.

Other issues emphasised on citizens’ personal responsibility such as hygiene, refraining from excessive shopping and limitation of alcohol intake

The president also expressed appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of all South Africans in the face of extremely disruptive measures and commend the actions taken by a broad range of institutions, associations, businesses and religious groupings to reduce the exposure of their members, supporters and employees to infection.

He ended off by congratulating the entire team that was responsible for repatriating South Africans from Wuhan and for caring for them during their quarantine. and welcome the news that they have all tested negative for the virus.

Other issues raised by party leaders in the meeting include:

– The need to provide water to destitute communities;

– A greater focus on prevention in the public transport system;

– Consideration of various measures to support businesses, such as a UIF contribution holiday and accelerated processing of VAT refunds;

– A particular focus on food security, particularly for the poor;

– A proposal for the departments of Health and Defence to establish centres for testing, water distribution and services, especially in rural areas.