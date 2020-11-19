Corona whisks off mzansi’s Top personalities to an idyllic retreat

New four-part, short format lifestyle show sees four of Mzanzi’s top personalities coming together for a unique experience

Mzansi personalities Amanda du-Pont, Twiggy, Thabang Molaba and travel blogger, Gophari, will head to Yzerfontein on the West Coast, on a quest to explore the outdoors in one of South Africa’s best kept getaway secrets.

All will be revealed in the four part Weekends Away show, hosted by Corona and ViacomCBS, from November 19th to December 13th.

Set in a dream beachside home, each episode of the series will feature the personalities reconnecting with nature with their friends & guests, discussing developments in their lives and careers. Between beach bonfires and cooling down with a Corona and a wedge of lime, some of SA’s top artists will join the cast in this unique experience, including Sun El Musician, Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, The Milk Bar Kid and Bongeziwe Mabandla.

“With so many South Africans traveling in December, Weekends Away is a great reminder of the beauty of South Africa and the many spots that are right on our doorstep,” says actress, Amanda du-Pont, currently starring as Ashley in the Netflix thriller series “Shadow”.

Yzerforntein on the Cape West Coast is a hidden gem with long white beaches, thatched houses and numerous outdoor activities.

An idyllic retreat, the Casa Corona house is also the perfect setting for the four personalities & friends to take part in several exciting activities, from surfing lessons to beach horse riding, a boat cruise on the Berg river, sand boarding on the dunes in Atlantis, a nature-walk in Darling and kite surfing and kayaking in Langebaan.

Out and about in a vintage style Kombi, the stars will also soak up the authentic local vibe of nearby Paternoster, meet boat makers and visit galleries & local shops.

“Surfing, sandboarding and beach horse rides are definitely on my top things to do while in Yzerfontein; and I get to do all this outdoors as we come out of a hard lockdown, while soaking up the beauty of the landscapes and sunny weather. Perfect,” adds Amanda Du Pont.

With many people choosing to socialize at home, either at their own or at a friend’s, the Weekends Away has also curated elements that can be easily re-created at home, from drumming circles to a home DJ set up, board games and arts & crafts.

“To be experienced through each personality’s eyes, Weekends Away with Corona embodies the true South African spirit of making memories with friends and enjoying being outdoors in nature. Whether you are at home or in a hotel, on a balcony or at a beach home, every day is a chance to appreciate what our world has to offer. It’s where we live again,” says Melanie Nicholson, Marketing Manager: Corona.