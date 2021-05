CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SONY MUSIC ARTISTS ON THEIR #SAMA27 NOMINATIONS

Johannesburg, Thursday, 20 May 2021 – Today Sony Music Entertainment Africa would like to congratulate its artists on receiving a total of 31 #SAMA27 nominations.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time in Lockdown

Black Motion – The Healers: The Last Chapter

Junior Taurus – Back To Love

DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

MFR Souls – Musical Kings

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Mas Musiq & Aymos – Shonamalanga

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Sho Madjozi – What A Life

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Junior Taurus

BEST POP ALBUM

Brendan Peyper – Twintig20

Christia Visser – Gemaklik Verlore

Synth Peter – Die Toekoms Is Synth

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Ndlovu Youth Choir – Rise

Kurt Darren & The Soweto Gospel Choir – The South African Songbook

BESTE KONTEMPORERE MUSIEK ALBUM

Refentse – Wandel In My Woning

BEST AMAPIANO ALBUM

Junior Taurus – Back To Love

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Mas Musiq & Aymos – Shonamalanga

MFR Souls – Musical Kings

BEST HIP HOP ALBUM

Yanga Chief – POPSTAR

BEST GQOM ALBUM

Que – We Don’t Play The Same Gqom

BEST DANCE ALBUM

Black Motion – The Healers: The Last Chapter

BEST TRADITIONAL ALBUM

Sho Madjozi – What A Life

BEST AFRO POP ALBUM

Simmy – Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)

Manu Worldstar – Molimo

REST OF AFRICA AWARD

Davido

Wizkid

BEST PRODUCED MUSIC VIDEO

K.O – Lucky Star

BEST PRODUCED ALBUM

Black Motion – The Healers: The Last Chapters

Simmy – Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)

BEST LIVE AUDIO VISUAL RECORDING

Refentse – My Hart Klop Refentse

BEST COLLABORATION

Che & Snotkop – Ek Like Hoe Jy Dans