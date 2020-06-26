Congolese singer/songwriter Tresor unveils his upcoming Album with a new single

Not only has an award winning Afro Pop singer Tresor dropped new music today; he’s also announced that he will be releasing a new Album “TRESOR-MOTION” dated 18 September 2020

The king of Afro-Pop took to social media this week to share his excitement and reveal his upcoming album cover artwork and the final track list featuring guest artists the acclaimed vocalist and song writer MSAKI and the award winning songwriter ANATII.

In April this year for his birthday, Tresor gifted fans with a romantic and enchanting new song, Thrill. He now follows this up with a new song titled Zwakala. Singing from the still of the night, TRESOR serenades his subject and reassures her of never-ending love as they come closer together on Zwakala.

The song cleverly adopts some of the same lyrics on the chorus that Ray Phiri sang on the Stimela classic – showing the influence the singer and the group had on TRESOR’s career over the years. The track continues on with the Afro Pop theme heard on Thrill and keeps the essence of sing along in this rendition of the hit song

Given his track record, great things can be expected from the new song by Tresor, and one can only anticipate an exceptional album as he evolves in his artistry on this upcoming project.

Listen to the throw back podcast of Tresol with Kea Ncube on Utopia.