Congolese hip-hop artist Manu WorldStar due for a debut album release

Written by on June 22, 2020

South African born Congolese hip hop Artist Manu WorldStar’s debut album comes off the back of a very successful release of Nalingi, which topped charts across the continent, went GOLD, and is still a regular feature on the Top 100 Radiomonitor Chart two years on. Manu WorldStar’s follow on singles, Future Plan and Rent, have also enjoyed great success on radio locally both featuring on the Top 100 Radiomonitor Chart.

Choko is a song about believing in what you want in life and going after it. Manu WorldStar wrote the song when he was in a dark  place in life but when the song came to him, it gave him a revelation that he needs to keep striving to achieve his dreams and work hard for what he wants. Manu WorldStar wants the song to be able to feed music lovers souls just like how it fed his. Manu WorldStar’s debut album,

Molimo, will be available for pre-add this Friday, 26 June 2020, with the release of a new single titled Choko.

Also stay tuned Choko premiere  and  Manu WorldStar’s  interview on the on TRANSAFRICA Radio THIS FRIDAY .

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

sOUTH african prolific storyteller Zoë Modiga introduces her new sound

June 19, 2020

0 0

Major League Djz, Tyler ICU & THABZIN SA FEAT KHAEDA-AMANZIN

June 19, 2020

0 0

Ghananian afro_dancehall artist J.Derobie drops a street anthem

June 19, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

South Africa can get COVID-19 under control if it blocks the routes that enable transmission

Thumbnail
Previous post

Nkurunziza left a troubling legacy: Burundi’s new leader has much to mend

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST