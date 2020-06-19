Congolese hip-hop artist Manu WorldStar due for a debut album release

South African born Congolese hip hop Artist Manu WorldStar’s debut album comes off the back of a very successful release of Nalingi, which topped charts across the continent, went GOLD, and is still a regular feature on the Top 100 Radiomonitor Chart two years on. Manu WorldStar’s follow on singles, Future Plan and Rent, have also enjoyed great success on radio locally both featuring on the Top 100 Radiomonitor Chart.

Choko is a song about believing in what you want in life and going after it. Manu WorldStar wrote the song when he was in a dark place in life but when the song came to him, it gave him a revelation that he needs to keep striving to achieve his dreams and work hard for what he wants. Manu WorldStar wants the song to be able to feed music lovers souls just like how it fed his. Manu WorldStar’s debut album,

Molimo, will be available for pre-add this Friday, 26 June 2020, with the release of a new single titled Choko.

Also stay tuned Choko premiere and Manu WorldStar’s interview on the on TRANSAFRICA Radio THIS FRIDAY .