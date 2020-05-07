Competition: Write the Future, Right the Wrongs

COVID-19 has arrived the world over, with a torchlight in hand to cast a light on the shadows that lurk in our society. It’s opening our bottom drawers, and airing the dirty laundry of decades of consumer-driven markets. The world is unequal. The systems we’ve created work only for a few. Suddenly in the absence of our daily hustle, it’s become glaringly evident in many industries. The justice system, one of them.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has made an already uncertain future that much more frightening. In times like these, we need to call upon our artists, our writers, our poets and lyricists. It is through art that we shape new narratives for the future,” says Adv Jackie Nagtegaal, futurist and Managing Director of LAW FOR ALL.

There is no denying we need a strong injection of hope and optimism, during this time. And for that to take shape, we need perspectives and ideas that can help us envision the future. To create a new future for the justice system, we need to start thinking about the law in a different way. We need something to believe in to beckon us forward; a compass that points us in the direction of a future we want to live in. Nagtegaal believes these navigators are the creative minds of our country, the writers, poets and wordsmiths.

“LAW FOR ALL has called on the creatives of the country to help them share the story of the future, to give the people of South Africa something to believe in so that we can start building it,” maintains Nagtegaal.

Competition Details:

Submit this future world of justice creative work in less than 1000 words. It can be a haiku, poem or piece of prose that reflects a future South Africa where the law belongs to all and where everyone has access to justice. To enter, email your work to justice@lawforall.co.za