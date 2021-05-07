COLDPLAY PREMIERE HIGHER POWER IN SPACE

Coldplay’s new single, Higher Power, is out today (Friday, 7 May) via Parlophone / Atlantic. The Max Martin-produced song is available to stream / download everywhere here.

To celebrate Higher Power’s release, the band linked up for an extraterrestrial video chat with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently serving as mission commander on board the International Space Station.

A specially-recorded performance of Higher Power – featuring dancing alien holograms – was beamed up to Pesquet, who gave the track its very first play on board the ISS.

The song’s premiere followed a conversation which took in similarities between life on tour and life on the ISS; the fragility of planet earth; and whether Pesquet has spotted any aliens.

Watch the band’s conversation with Pesquet: youtu.be/ERH7Xg4ww94

Watch the Higher Power Extraterrestrial Transmission video: youtu.be/gXgf5smLEgQ