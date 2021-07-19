Citizens join the Fight to protect businesses

By. Bongani Mkhwanazi

Despite disruptions in Eldorado Park and on Mpumalanga roads with looting in some areas such as Matsulu, residents are at shopping centers such Emoyeni Mall in Emoyeni and Highland Square in Emalahleni with a chain of cars surrounding the areas.

This is after Brand SA released a statement on 13 July 2021, condemning the violent looting protests and calling on citizens to defend their provinces.

“We, therefore, call on citizens to exercise restraint and allow them to do their work and help shift our country back towards social and economic recovery.” Brand SA chairperson, Ms Thandi Tobias said.

The call has been answered in Eldorado Park, Pimville (Soweto), Limpopo, Northwest and Mpumalanga as residents make their presence felt in targeted areas alongside law enforcement agencies.

Ms Tobias, said “this is a watershed moment in our democracy. We are saddened by the painful events that have been unfolding. Importantly, we send our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost lives as a result of the violent protests in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. No protests should result in loss of life.”

Ms Tobias also shared her sympathy for the affected businesses, saying “we also empathise with business owners whose premises were looted and damaged due to criminal acts. This goes against our values as a nation and as President Ramaphosa said, this is not who we are.”

The last biggest and last standing mall in Soweto, Maponya Mall, is being defended by Pimville residents with one of them saying “This mall is what has made us who we are as Soweto today. We built this mall, we won’t let it go down easily.”

Visuals on social media show residents from different walks of life coming together to defend their businesses, jobs and neighborhoods as a whole.