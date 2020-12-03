Christmas Magic by Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson

Is this what joy feels like? At midnight on Friday, queen of Christmas Mariah Carey released her “Oh Santa!” remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and the accompanying music video will most certainly fuel you ’til New Year’s Eve. Standing together in a magical, elf-filled Santa’s workshop, the trio donned glittery green dresses and put their own spin on the song from Carey’s 2010 album Merry Christmas.