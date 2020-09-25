Charismatic Nigerian RISING STAR Justin Ug MAKE HIS MUSIC DEBUT With “Vibes With Ug.”

Popular Nigerian multifaceted artist, Justin Ug graces the scene with a 2-track EP, “Vibes with Ug” where he expands his scope by joining forces with Nano Shayray and Jaay. Heavily carried by rhythmic Afrobeat melodies, both tracks dominantly dwell on the theme of love, bringing out the yearning one has towards their significant other.

Listen HERE:

Produced by BadTheSoundBoy, “Monalisa” is a track that immediately demands your attention with its infectious melodies. The protagonist intends to clear the air by addressing his doubts by asking his lover for, begging her to say she loves him and not the money “….No dey play my head oh Why you make me doubt say you love me not my money…”

Justin showcases a more upbeat style on “Bridget”, the second track of this debut. Here we see the singer use his witty wordplay and honest lyricism to let his intentions be known in a fun bubbly manner to capture the emotions of new love“….I’ve been searching for so long for somebody to love me like you…”. This single is produced by FK.