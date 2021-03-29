Catch A Vibe with Karun and her new 7-track EP

Written by on March 29, 2021

 

Johannesburg, Friday, 29 March 2021 – Alternative RnB musician and Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2019 alumni, Karun, has just released a 7-track EP titled, Catch A Vibe.

Karunʼs Catch A Vibe EP lives up to its name. A fusion of alternative R&B, afrobeats and drill sounds, the project provides a laid-back and captivating listening experience as Karun speaks her truth after a brief hiatus. On what headspace she was in when creating the project she says, “The title says it all, catching a vibe. That’s literally where I was. I didn’t want it to be too serious or too heavily themed either. I just wanted it to be honest and that’s how I was feeling.”

Stream or download Karunʼs Catch A Vibe EP here: https://platoon.lnk.to/catch-a-vibe-ep 

 

Author

Kendrick Lebron

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like
0 0

Chomee Statement on malicious attacks about NAC Funding

March 29, 2021

0 0

Andy Mwag drops Nisaidie

March 29, 2021

0 0

Arthur Mofakate’s Response to allegations and misinformation regarding NAC PESP funding

March 26, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang

Thumbnail
Previous post

Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia’s Tigray, U.N. says

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST