Catch A Vibe with Karun and her new 7-track EP

Johannesburg, Friday, 29 March 2021 – Alternative RnB musician and Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 2019 alumni, Karun, has just released a 7-track EP titled, Catch A Vibe.

Karunʼs Catch A Vibe EP lives up to its name. A fusion of alternative R&B, afrobeats and drill sounds, the project provides a laid-back and captivating listening experience as Karun speaks her truth after a brief hiatus. On what headspace she was in when creating the project she says, “The title says it all, catching a vibe. That’s literally where I was. I didn’t want it to be too serious or too heavily themed either. I just wanted it to be honest and that’s how I was feeling.”

Stream or download Karunʼs Catch A Vibe EP here: https://platoon.lnk.to/catch-a-vibe-ep