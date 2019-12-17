Cassper Nyovest’s #FillupRoyalBafokeng that was

Cassper Nyovest’s #FillupRoyalBafokeng homecoming edition was nothing short of magical. The 5th installment of the historic Fill Up concerts took place this past Sunday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, North West , South Africa.

In true Superstar fashion, Cassper Nyovest’s three-hour performance was spectacularly and authentically African, beautifully choreographed and entailed world-class visual and sound production.

Cassper Nyovest’s perfectionism was loud and clear and once again he manage to raise the bar a further notch with a live set that was attention to detail oriented. Fans were treated to three hair changes – from blonde to orange to pink and custom made wardrobe changes. Fans were also treated to a memorable performance with the star’s father and a tribute to the late HHP. Taking into consideration the alarming rise in Gender based violence in South Africa, Casper ensured that he used his star power to call upon his fans to act and help end gender-based violence.

#FillupRoyalBafokeng ended on a high note as the close of the show ushered in Cassper Nyovest’s 29th birthday.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming! The best birthday present ever! We’re doing it again next year. Thank you, Rustenburg!” expressed Cassper Nyovest.

There’s nothing comparable locally to the show Cassper Nyovest puts on for his Fill Up concerts and this sets him apart time and time again.

Half a decade of Fill Up concerts have also marked for the first-time true support from corporate South Africa. #FillupRoyalBafokeng was supported by headline sponsor, Samsung, and partners such as Standard Bank, Ciroc, Castle Lite, Department of Sports, Arts, Culture & Recreation, South African Tourism and SABC 1.

Below are sentiments from some of the partners as to why they chose to partner with Cassper Nyovest’s #FillupRoyalBafokeng.

“Samsung is proud to be the headline sponsor of Cassper Nyovest’s Fill Up Royal Bafokeng. Cassper is a pioneer intent on blazing new trails and bringing joy to his fans, a vision Samsung has always shared. His “Fill Up” concept was birthed from the notion that South Africa musicians cannot fill up stadiums without an international act and Cassper has proven people wrong. This is seamlessly aligned with Samsung’s brand ethos of “Do What You Can’t”. Samsung is proud to support innovative local artists and is firmly behind Cassper as he once again raises the bar in the South African music industry.” – Edward Makwana, Group Public Relations Lead, Corporate Marketing Division, Samsung.

“CÎROC is about celebrating success and being at the forefront of what’s hot, and Cassper as well as Fill Up is an epitome of this. He is living his dream. We believe that Cassper has arrived and continues to arrive which makes him the ultimate lifestyle aspiration and match for our brand. Together with Cassper, we will celebrate memorable on arrival moments and provide our consumers the access to new world luxury experiences.” – Candice Ngcobo, Senior Brand Manager, CÎROC.

“SABC 1 has always supported Cassper’s dream of Fill Up. His story inspires millions of young South Africans which is a strong value of the SABC 1 brand, inspiring ordinary South Africans to be more, achieve more and not to stop dreaming and believing in themselves. We see our role as being an enabler of dreams, giving a platform to a young artist to achieve his dreams. We have been doing this with Cassper Nyovest for years now and this edition is no different. We are proud to be the media partner of Fill UP Royal Bafokeng.” – Dichaba Phalatse, Network Marketing Manager – SABC 1, 2 & 3.

“This partnership with Universal Music and Cassper came about after Cassper’s Move for Me music video which captured the South African travel experience perfectly. As lifestyle events are a big drawcard for travel, the #FillUp concert is the most appropriate platform to encourage South Africans to travel their own country.” – Mashoto Mokgethi, Domestic Hub Head at South African Tourism.

