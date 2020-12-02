Cassper Nyovest makes his Directorecting debut on Nokuthula music video, out now

Kicking off the new month, multi award-winning musician, Cassper Nyovest, adds video director to his impressive resume with the release of the Nokuthula music video off his critically acclaimed Any Minute Now (AMN) album. His biggest music video to date, from budget to production, Cassper Nyovest takes us back to the artform of music videos having built unique sets to bring the Nokuthula music video to life featuring Busiswa and Legendary P with a cameo from stand-up comedian, Mavusana Vhoo.

Taking the reigns as co-director, Cassper Nyovest shares: “When you have a great team magic happens!”

Watch the Nokuthula music video now

Making its entry into the Top 100 Radiomonitor AirPlay Chart yesterday, Cassper Nyovest’s new focus single, Nokuthula, is fast gaining ground as a fan favourite and is receiving love from radio stations across the country; supported by his dance challenge, #NokthulaGalaxyChallenge, Cassper Nyovest’s Nokuthula single has become a popular conversation point and is set to be an anthemic track this festive season.Make sure to request Nokuthula from your favourite radio stations and catch the music video airing today all good music channels locally and across the continent.