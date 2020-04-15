CARDI B TO STILL HEADLINE CASTLE LITE UNLOCKS ON 5 DECEMBER 2020

Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite is happy to inform consumers that the brand is still Unlocking Cardi B as the international headliner at this year’s Castle Lite Unlocks experience. The announcement was made by renowned media personality and connoisseur of Hip-Hop, Sway Calloway, during the first episode of Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With … on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

After having placed the Unlocks 2020 experience on ice due to the global Covid-19 outbreak, Castle Lite can confirm that Cardi B will be making her way to Mzansi for an Extra Cold night of Hip-Hop music featuring a star-studded line-up.

The 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks experience will now take place on Saturday, 5 December 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg. The brand, and Cardi B herself are excited to be continuing with the experience as planned.

“Both parties felt it important to make sure that Cardi B would still be coming to South Africa to give her Bardigang a performance they will never forget. We are looking forward to hosting the biggest Hip-Hop experience in Africa once again this year,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

As previously mentioned, consumers who purchased tickets will be happy to know that those tickets are still valid and are exchangeable for the new performance date. Castle Lite will be in direct contact with these consumers regarding the ticket exchange.

Consumers who wish to no longer attend the event are, however, also entitled to a refund by sending an email to info@heroticket.co.za with details on the email address used to book the ticket, cardholder’s details for ticket purchase as well as the ticket number. Consumers also have the option of reallocating their tickets should they not be able to make the new date by logging onto www.castlelite.co.za or donating their ticket to the Covid-zero initiative by emailing info@heroticket.co.za.

Consumers wishing to still get their hands on these exclusive tickets can still do so at www.castlelite.co.za or in-store at Spar, Edgars, Jet, Postnet, CNA, and more.

Castle Lite Unlocks will take place on Saturday 5 December 2020 at the TicketPro Dome.