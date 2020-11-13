Cape Town born singer Rowlen Live in studio tomorrow

For over two decades Rowlene has been building her craft painstakingly. Every note and register honed and toned, all the edges polished as she prepared for flight. Now in 2020, she makes a calculated step with the release of her album that is set to shake up the industry. If it’s not for her creative genius, then it’s for grit and sheer determination.

Catch her on The Lowdown with Noah Makholwa at 13:30CAT unpacking her new album 11:11, graced the digital platforms today