Cape Town born singer Rowlen Live in studio tomorrow

Written by on November 13, 2020

For over two decades Rowlene has been building her craft painstakingly. Every note and register honed and toned, all the edges polished as she prepared for flight. Now in 2020, she makes a calculated step with the release of her album that is set to shake up the industry. If it’s not for her creative genius, then it’s for grit and sheer determination.

Catch her on The Lowdown with Noah Makholwa at 13:30CAT unpacking her new album 11:11, graced the digital platforms today

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Sun-el musician teams up with AMI FAKU FOR NOTHER SUMMER ANTHEM

November 13, 2020

0 0

Hip-Hop Star Da L.E.S. drops new single ‘Elon Musk’ ahead of album launch

November 13, 2020

0 0

Rising Nigerian talent Superstar Ace set to release a debut EP.

November 13, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Hip-Hop Star Da L.E.S. drops new single ‘Elon Musk’ ahead of album launch

Thumbnail
Previous post

LGBTQ Movie To Screen at Africa Rising International Film Festival

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST