CAMPMASTERS FIRST MAJOR LABEL SINGLE RELEASE ‘NANINI’

South African Producers, DJs and recording duo, CampMasters, release their first major label single ‘Nanani’. Collaborating with hitmaker singer / songwriter, Mpumi Mzobe – this single promises to be a banger.

Hailing from Umlazi (Durban), Mzwandile Khuluse and Khumbulani “Wonder Boy” Langa teamed up in 2010 to form CampMasters. The duo has worked with Distruction Boyz, Rude Boyz, DJ Tira, Tipcee, Dlala Tukzin, DJ Gukwa, Dladla Mshunqisi, Duma Ntando, Dj Boonu and many other top artists. In 2017, they released the massive track “3am” which became a summer anthem.

The single produced by the hitmaking duo, is an instant earworm. The bassline, accompanied by the various instruments are a beautiful musical blend, which ushers in the festive season. Mpumi’s distinct vocals, delivered through catchy melodies and lyrics, makes it an easy sing along. The song, which is a plea to God to never forsake the vocalist or her love, is a sincere but subtle delivery of an intense subject.

Says Prince: “When we produced this song, we knew we had created something special. Mpumi, was at the top of mind, when we were considering a Vocalist for this project. She has a unique tone, but most of all, a track record of hits. We are grateful to do what we love and offer people a sense of relief from all the tension that we experienced this year and look forward to many great releases, under our new home Warner Music SA.

Nanini is available for download on all your favourite Digital Music Stores