Cameroon’s FRAGILE FERRON releases dancehall afro rap

Frungwa Ferrari Njei also known by his various stage names; Fragile Ferron, Fragile, Ferron, 2H Ferron, is a Cameroonian rapper, singer, songwriter, teacher and entrepreneur born and raised in Mankon Bamenda. After years of releasing music and working with various artists he is ready to release what he says is one of his strongest tracks – Come Closer. The music video will be released online on 27 December.

Fragile worked as an event organizer at Armstrong Fombi Extension before realizing his talent as a rapper and song writer. In 2008 he recorded his first single ONE MORE and in 2010 he recorded his second single AIN’T NOBODY which featured his close friend and school mate Aaronjay.

Frungwa Ferrari Njei was born in Mankon Bamenda, Cameroon. His mother Harriet Anwei a native of Santa Mbei who is of late now, was a trader and his Father Amos Njei who is a native of Santa Mbu is an Electrical Engineer. Ferron being the last child in a family of 5 siblings loved to freestyle to songs of American rappers and singers. Ferron and his older sister ran a computer repair shop in Limbe when he developed an interest in music. He would visit musical events and studios just to watch other artists perform. Ferron said he was given the name Fragile while he was working with his older sister in Limbe because he was very quiet and loved being alone.

Ferron became an intern at Limbe Talent Star Records where he worked with label owner BPD who guided him through his career as an artist. His sister seeing the talent he got, always advised him not to give up but to continue pushing harder. Fragile Ferron has worked with artistes like AaronJay, Blaise B, BPD, Blueprint Hakeem.

He has recorded songs like AIN’T NOBODY FT AARONJAY, I’M LONELY FT BLAISE B, I’M FEELING YOU FT BLAISE B, NOW YOU’RE GONE FT BPD, SLOW SLOW FT BLUEPRINT HAKEEM and his latest single COME CLOSER FT BPD. Fragile Ferron in September 9th, 2017 lost his mother while he had traveled to Thailand. Not being able to attend his mother’s funeral due to the ongoing crisis in Cameroon he wrote a song “Now You’re Gone” which was a tribute to his mother and also to Thank his mother for all she has done to him and his other siblings.

YouTube Streaming Link:

‘Come Closer’ FT BPD

Social Media links

Website: www.fragileferron.com

twitter: @FragileFerron

Facebook Page: Fragile Ferron

Facebook: Fragile Ferron

Instagram: #fragile_ferron