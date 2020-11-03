Cameroonian singer ALINO ALINO drops a brand new single “CHIT CHAT” FT TDK MACASSETTE

Afropop sensation, Alain Wanjah, famously known as Alino Alino follows up with the release of his new single “Chit Chat” after having released his much loved “Na God” that speaks about the guidance and blessings from God. Chit chat single features the “Gqom Barbie” TDK Macassette. Unlike “Na God” which Alino took the lead with commanding vocals, the super star ups the level of production with hard hitting Amapiano rhythms only deserving of dancefloors. Known to own features, TDK Macassette does exactly that as she effortlessly flows on the beat and gives this certified banger a verse to remember!!!

When asked about the single he said “ The song Chit-chat is all about saying No time wasters, Gossipers and any person who have nothing to bring on the table.. If one has nothing good to say about someone or something better they stay away.. The song is here to discourage people who are always negative when they see others enjoying and doing better. I Chose to collaborate with TDK Macassette on the song not only is she my friend but she’s a hard worker and this song specifically suits her coz of her commanding positive energies. I believe that our fans across the world will definitely love the song so much.

Looking at the experience we have had in the past few months due to Covid-19 pandemic Lockdown its Going to be a great song for everyone to close 2020 with as we thank God and celebrate for preserving and protecting us from covid-19.

This season is best for Amapiano and I thought to bless my fan with this hot powerful Amapiano song and I know they will love it!” The Cameroon superstar said the prevailing lockdown situation due to Covid- 19 pandemic has enabled him to concentrate much on his album set to be released in 2021.