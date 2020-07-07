CAMEROONIAN RAPPER NGOMA INVENTS A NEW RAP STYLE ON HIS NEW EP “CAM NO GO”

: class-oembed.php issince version 5.3.0! Use wp-includes/class-wp-oembed.php instead. inon line

Popular Cameroonian rapper Ngoma aka Mo’mbewing Pancho released his debut EP: CAM NO GO, a body of work carrying a unique message to the youth—work hard, live smart and share love (May 2020). With the 7-track EP cutting across Afro-Trap to Hip-Hop genres, Ngoma is introducing to Africa, a retro-futuristic polyglot rap style that he terms “Jwe’Te”. CAM NO GO is laced in Ngoma’s smooth yet raw vocals, representing his best efforts. “I literally poured my heart out with gratefulness of being alive in producingthis record that came right after I recovered from an accident,” reveals Ngoma.

Through a synchronization of wordplay in English, Ngemba, Pidgin to French and a blend of other genres from Afrobeats, Makossa to Folkore; the EP is captivating straight from the first track. While bouncy “Drip” dabbling between Pop and Hip-Hop is a fan favorite, Ngoma’s personal picks are “Letterhead” and “Curfew”. He says, “Both the tracks carry the spirit of “Pancho” (my alter ego)—a young black boy that never gets enough love or money but would always mind his business.” CAM NO GO EP was produced by Dijay Karl and SwavBeatz and mixed & mastered by Dijay Karl and Beat Baller.

CAM NO GO comes after many years in the game and Ngoma promises that this is the start of more great records that will display his ill bars and rhymes. Cam No Go was a name used to stigmatize the English speaking Cameroonians who were internally displaced to French speaking regions to survive. “Thus I am implying I have come to stay”- Ngoma asserts. The EP advocates for the rise of underdogs, with interlinked lyrics about the struggles of a young black boy from Awing, going through different facets of life. He adds, “I am trying to create a combined balance to marginalized experiences of an average African by expressing my paranoia with life, money and women, especially in country with high cultural diversity like Cameroon.”

Ngoma is already working on his debut album and has already recorded a collaboration featuring Tanzanian BET award-winning star Rayvanny for it. He concludes, “My inspiration comes from life experiences and I am in love with the process of creating music and making money at the same time. That’s why I almost always write about money matters and my struggles so people can understand me.” In deed a rapper turned entrepreneur investing in positive vibes for the Cameroonian and African culture at large.

Stream/ download CAM NO GO: http://smarturl.it/cam-no-go