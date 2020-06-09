Cameroonian megastars Ben Decca and Eduke join forces on a new dance banger

Cameroonian-born techno house producer EDUKE has collaborated with The acclaimed Cameroonian and Makossa  icon Ben Decca on a throbbing tech number titled Belembete the first instalment on their upcoming trail of collaborations.

Written by Ben Decca Belembete which means “pretentious” in Douala, Cameroonian coast dialect spoken by the Mungo and Duala people.

Like his musical genre suggests Makossa ( I dance in Doula) Benjamin Ben Decca is famous for the particular energy he serves in his music compositions.

Based in Miami currently Eduke’s music has amasses support from big names in the dance music industry like David Guetta and Claptone, Eduke sought to channel more traditional Cameroonian influences in his latest work hence the current masterpiece.

