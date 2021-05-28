BURUNDI’S BELLE 9ICE, BAIN TURO, SAT-B & DJ KORONA ARE A PERFECT QUADRIO IN NEW MID-TEMPO FIX “LIKE”

The Talented Burundian female vocalist, Belle 9ice, comes forth with this impressive jam dubbed ”LIKE” to thrill her music fans and lovers, ”LIKE” by Belle 9ice featuring Bain Turo, Sat-B and Dj Korona.

Belle 9ice is a Burundian Act, and live music performer who has over the years grown and established herself as a live music performer. The female artiste who seemingly has a husky-type voice has launched a new wave and thrown an open invite to anyone who’s willing into her purely vocal and lyrical paradise where one thing appreciated is the singer’s rare gift of balance and dexterity.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtCTzBKN23A

The creators of mega hits including “Beautiful” by Sat-B Ft Meddy, “Gacugere” by Sat-B featuring Bain Turo happens to be the label and tag by which the talent and hall of art, Belle 9ice is housed and they are called “Empire Avenue” which seems to be a proper backing for the Burundian talent. Empire Avenue has just supported her Queen, Belle 9ice who just released their new single dubbed “LIKE” produced by Dj Korona & Ayo Mesesi from Kenya.

Belle 9ice, drops this jam, as she shows her amazing skills, as a girl signed act at Empire Avenue. Belle is a very expressive artiste who believes deeply in her art and would strive enough to be heard and how much more believed upon. “Empire Avenue” has created a platform for the singer to express her art and to release all of her inherent energy.

Streaming Platforms: http://africori.to/like.oyd