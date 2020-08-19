Burna Boy’s Mission for a united Africa

The African Giant Burna Boy grew twice as tall with the release of his jam packed firth studio album, that has sent the entire globe panting for breath with over 40 million streams and securing the first spot on UK chats.

“To be honest, I wanted to call it ‘African Giant’ part two but I did so well and I did not want to put pressure on this album so I named it ‘Twice As Tall,” he said.

The Twice as Tall album features include the Kenyan Afro pop band Sauti Sol, award winning British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormy and the American rapper P Diddy. Burna boy pointed out that this aimed at assembling all African across the world and highlighted the importance presenting a united frond.

According to Diddy’s resend thread, this might be mission accomplished for Burna, the rapper took to the blue bird app with a series of tweets to express his appreciation, stating that this is the opportunity to connect with the motherland in a soulful spiritual way.