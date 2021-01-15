Burna Boy kills another pop feature

Today nine-time Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist Sia releases new single “Hey Boy” featuring Burna Boy off of her eighth studio album Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture. The album is out February 12th via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

Listen/share “Hey Boy” ft. Burna Boy here.

TRACKLIST FOR MUSIC – SONGS FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE

Together Hey Boy Saved My Life Floating Through Space Eye to Eye Music 1 + 1 Courage to Change Play Dumb Beautiful Things Can Happen Lie to Me Oblivion Miracle Hey Boy ft Burna Boy

Sia’s upcoming feature film directorial debut music Music will receive a special limited theatrical release by IMAX in February 2021. The film stars Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe winner Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Deepwater Horizon), Tony and Grammy Award winner and Emmy nominated Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami…, Hamilton) together with breakout star Maddie Ziegler (upcoming West Side Story), and is a wholly original exploration of the healing power of love and the importance of community. Sia’s music is integral to the story of the film as the characters examine the fragile bonds that hold us together and, through fantastical musical sequences, imagine a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.