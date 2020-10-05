Burna Boy highlights blurred lines between street life and real life on OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “REAL LIFE” ft Stormzy

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrofusion superstar Burna Boy has released the official music video for his track “Real Life” (Feat. Stormzy), taken from his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, TWICE AS TALL. Watch the emotional music video featuring Burna Boy and Stormzy.

Directed by Meji Alabi and featuring a poem by George The Poet, the video represents the struggle of disadvantaged black youth in the UK, the blurred lines between street life and real life, the fragility between life and death, and how knife crime and murder are often reported like a mere statistic in the media, which has longstanding effects on a community.

TWICE AS TALL, released in August, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and reached #52 on the Billboard 200 and #128 on Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Artists Chart. This was Burna Boy’s highest-ever appearance on the chart, with a total of 14.8 million US streams between August 14th and August 20th. With over 78.2 million streams in the first week of its release, TWICE AS TALL became the #1 album on Apple music in 48 countries.

Executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bosede Ogulu and Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu, TWICE AS TALL sees notable features from Senegal’s Youssou N’dour, Naughty By Nature, Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Stormzy with additional appearances from LeriQ, Telz, P2J, Rexxie, Timbaland, Mike Dean, Anderson .Paak and Mario Winans.

Throughout TWICE AS TALL, Burna Boy takes stock of his accomplishments, his vulnerabilities and at the same time encourages ambition and perseverance in the face of uncertainty and against all odds. While this album is a pure, unapologetic African body of work, it boasts of a global contemporary sound that is for everyone. For the “African Giant” this project is a product of a potpourri of emotions and he is now standing “twice as tall.”