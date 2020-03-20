BURNA BOY CAPTURES THE PURE ESSENCE OF AFRICA IN HIS NEW VIDEO

The wait finally came to end three days ago as the Nigerian seasoned singer and songwriter Burna Boy realised the video for his latest single  “odogwu”. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy’s real name) has always been one artist to flood our emotions with a great sense of elation and nostalgia in his sensational melodies such as “ye” and  “African giant”.  In “odogwu” which is Igbo word meaning champion or hero, Burna Boy renders a soothing symphony of joy perfectly suited for this chaotic time with Coronavirus rampant on our streets and these visuals exhibit the blinding beauty that is Africa.

 

