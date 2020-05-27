BRYAN THE MENSAH HINTS ON 4TH EP

June 1, 2020

After the young Ghana Artiste hit over 300,000 streams on his EP “I DON’T FEEL LIKE GOING OUTSIDE” which dropped on February 2020, BRYAN has announced via twitter he will be dropping a follow up this June.  This EP will be his second this year and his 4th in total.  Bryan has confessed to amassing great lessons from his  mistakes and further hints a possible full album along with his 4th  EP announcement.

Looks like the Contemporary young act that takes his yellows and greens very serious when it comes to his branding is preparing to give his fans a treat as we have noticed a facelift on his website and is preparing to release new merchandise alongside his New EP.

Let’s see what the King of Tea BRYAN THE MENSAH brings this time.

listen to the EP HERE  www.bryanthemensah.com

Here is a little taste.

