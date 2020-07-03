British rapper TINIE drops a NEW SINGLE ‘WHOPPA’ feat. Latin American SOFIA REYES AND FARINA

Tinie turns up the heat with a new single and celebratory visual for ‘Whoppa’. Teaming up with Mexican popstar Sofia Reyes and Columbian artist Farina for a track that channels festival spirit for the ’lost summer’ of 2020, ‘Whoppa’ is a playful, high-energy track that’ll transport listeners to warmer climes. Bringing the three high-octane artists together with incredible results, the vibrant video was filmed in the balmy streets of Mexico City and was directed by Meji Alabi(Skepta, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Goldlink, Popcaan) and produced by Black Dog Films.

Speaking about ‘Whoppa’, Tinie says:

“Coming from a small council estate in South London I’ve always had the ambition to make World music. I’ve expressed this on similar sounds like ‘Mamacita’ with Wiz Kid, and three albums in, I’ve finally got the opportunity to work with incredible artists like Sofia and Farina. Something about Latin and Afro-Latin culture resonates with me, maybe the vibrancy, dance, and musicality of it reminds me of what I love about my own culture. And this time around it’s all about doing and celebrating what I love.”

The most streamed artist in Mexico, the inimitable Sofia Reyes lends her talent as a multilingual, record-breaking latin pop sensation most famed for her 2019 Rita Ora x Anitta collab “RIP”, a release that earned her wins at the Latin American Music Awards and the LOS 40S. On Whoppa, Tinie joins Sofia and Colombian powerhouse Farina for the first time. With over 436 million YouTube views and co-signs from the likes of Maluma, Blueface, J Alvarez and Miky Woodz,Farina is considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton music – marking the collaboration as one formidable grouping.

“I am thankful to Tinie for uniting two powerful women together. It is an honor for me to be part of this project with two superstars and great human beings” Farina

“Meeting Tinie and Farina has been the biggest pleasure. They have beautiful personalities and I’m a big admirer of their work. This song and video is super fun, shooting it in Mexico made it even more special for me. It’s unique and I’m sure people will love it.” Sofia Reyes

‘Whoppa’ marks Tinie’s third release of the year, coming hot on the heels of breezy single ‘Moncler’ ft. Tion Wayne and the sun-drenched ‘Top Winners’ ft. Not3s. His first new music in 3 years, ‘Top Winners’ racked up an impressive 3.4 Million combined streams in just 3 weeks. Igniting support at press with nods from GQ, NME, GRM Daily, Metro, The Line of Best Fit and more; ‘Top Winners’ also topped the A List at both Capital and BBC Radio 1Xtra and achieved Tune of the Week status on BBC Radio 1.

One of the most successful and decorated artists in British pop music with a career spanning 15 years, Tinie has scored three top ten albums and seven number one singles to date, as well as racking up a roster of genre-pushing collaborations with globally renowned artists such as Calvin Harris, Wizkid, Stormzy, Swedish House Mafia, 2 Chainz, Chase & Status and Zara Larsson.