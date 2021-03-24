BRITISH-NIGERIAN SONGBIRD PRINCESS WONDA RELEASES A NEW SINGLE FT. AWILO LONGOMBA

British-Nigerian Afro-fusion songstress Princess Wonda is about to engulf Africa in streams of melting lava with an infectious new single titled “Fiesta” featuring the legendary Congolese musician Awilo Longomba.

Stream “Fiesta” HERE: https://distroplug.ffm.to/fiesta

In this latest single Princess opted for an upbeat party banger with the potency of thrusting you into a frenzy of festivity right in the middle of your lounge.

“Fiesta” marks the fourth offering since January 2020 when Princes Wonda officially launched into a solo career with her debut single “City Boy” that has amassed over 200,000 streams across all platforms and over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Then on she has been soaring on an upwards trajectory evident on two of her absolute hits that have not only birthed a raging mess on the dance floor but also claimed their spot as #1 song on iTunes charts for World music, “Bank Stops”, Afro-hip/Latin Rap inspired track and “Bust My Mind” featuring UK Based Ghanaian Singer-Songwriter, and producer Dwante Navire.

Wonda’s eagerly anticipated debut album is set to grace the digital stores by end of July, It is a collaborative masterpiece that has assembled a brigade of pre-eminent African musicians across the continent and the diaspora. It is infused with African Sounds, including Afroswing, Afro-Amapiano, Afro hip hop with traces of melodic Rnb and pop wrapped up in bold hypnotic sensual themes that body the philosophy of liberation and strength in a fearless woman dynasty style.

The Album features acts such as Awilo Longomba (Congolese) Nestreya( New York-based Nigerian) Aakosya (USA based Ghanaian).

“Fiesta” will be exclusively released on Boomplay 23th March and all platforms on the 26th of March

Pre-save here: https://distroplug.ffm.to/fiesta